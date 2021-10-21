Kaio Jorge scores on Juventus U23 debut despite missing a penalty

Few are the players who earn the opportunity to play for Juventus at the age of 19, but Kaio Jorge’s immense talent saw him joining Max Allegri’s first team right away.

Nevertheless, no one said it was going to be easy for the Brazilian teenager. The young man suffered from an injury at the start of the season and was left out from the Champions League list.

So while his teammates traveled to Russia for an away UCL encounter against Zenit St. Petersburg, the Brazilian joined the Juventus U23 squad on Wednesday for a Serie C fixture against Albinoleffe away from home.

The former Santos man spearheaded the Bianconeri attack, playing for 87 minutes before leaving the pitch in the final stages.

Kaio had the chance to break the deadlock on the 27th minute, but was denied from the spot by the Albinoleffe goalkeeper, and the hosts managed to take the lead just before half time.

Nonetheless, the Brazilian talent redeemed himself by scoring the equalizer on the 47th minute, making no mistake when he found himself one-one-one against the goalie.

The hosts managed to restore their lead, but Emanuele Pecorino grabbed another equalizer as the match ended 2-2.

Juventus U23 (4-3-3): Garofani; Leo (75 ‘De Winter), Riccio, Poli, Barbieri; Zuelli (46 ‘Pecorino), Leone, Sersanti; Akè (75 ‘Compagnon), Sekulov (46’ Cudrig); Kaio Jorge (87 ‘Stramaccioni).

Goals: 40 ‘Manconi (A), 47’ Kaio Jorge(J), 65 ‘Giorgione(A), 66’ Pecorino(J)