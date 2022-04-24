Kaio Jorge sends a message to Juventus fans

Kaio Jorge was unfortunate to suffer a serious long-term injury earlier in the year when it seemed he was close to regular first-team action at Juventus.

The Brazilian has not been a constant at the Allianz Stadium since he moved to the club and would be gutted to have been out injured.

However, he is nearing a return to fitness and has been working at the gym to ensure he returns to shape soon.

In a recent post on his Instagram account, the 20-year-old posted some images of himself and it showed the scars of his surgery on his knee.

He captioned the post: “Great battles are given only to great warriors.”

Juve FC Says

Just like Federico Chiesa, we expect Jorge to return from his injury spell as a much more determined player.

The attacker has struggled to get regular playing time at the club so far, and that will probably still be the case when he returns.

In the summer, we possibly need to send him out on loan to another club so he can play more often, especially if new attackers are added to Max Allegri’s team.

It remains to be seen if he can return to fitness in time to play for Juve before this season ends.