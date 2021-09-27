Kaio Jorge to miss Juventus’ Champions League matches and not because of an injury

Kaio Jorge would have been very helpful to Juventus in the Champions League this season when there is an injury to key players like Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala, but it won’t happen.

This is because the Bianconeri has not registered the Brazilian to play in the competition, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

They signed him from Santos in the last transfer window and he is expected to provide more attacking options for Max Allegri.

He has been nursing an injury and will return to full fitness soon, but Juve will have to find a replacement for Morata and Dybala from their other attackers, with both stars missing their next game.

That fixture is in the UCL against Chelsea and winning the match will take them to the top of their group standings after two matches.

If they cannot win the match, they could still qualify for the next round of the competition, but that would demand important performances from them in games against Zenit Saint Petersburg and Malmo.

Juve’s next six competitive fixtures are tough matches as they face Torino after the Chelsea match.

They will welcome Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma afterwards before games against Zenit, Inter Milan and Sassuolo by the end of next month.

Jorge will hope he can contribute with goals and assists if they pick him to play in any of those games.