Kaio Jorge was in line to leave Juventus this summer before his latest injury

Kaio Jorge suffered a devastating season-ending injury recently as he struggled to break into the Juventus first team.

Max Allegri loves the Brazilian, and the Juve gaffer kept him at the club despite interest from several clubs in the January transfer window.

The Bianconeri’s inconsistent season has robbed him of the chance to play regularly.

But he remains a part of the plan, and that is why they didn’t allow him to leave on loan.

Il Bianconero says the plan was for him to spend the rest of this season at the Allianz Stadium before leaving in the summer.

Juve would have agreed to send him out on loan to a better club and a team they believe he can develop further.

However, he is now out of action for around 8 months, which means November is probably the earliest time he would return.

He could then spend at least the first half of next season at the club.

Juve FC Says

Jorge’s injury came at a very wrong time, and the attacker would curse his luck now.

He had hoped to make an impact at the club immediately, but we might now have to wait until next season to see what he can do.

A long injury layoff like this usually means the player will need a lot of time to recuperate, and we can only pray he returns better than he was before now.