Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu has admitted that his team made too many mistakes in their 1 – 1 draw against Fiorentina. The Bianconeri were expected to claim victory against a La Viola side struggling at the bottom of the Serie A table, but the result highlighted the challenges Juventus continue to face this season. With confidence not yet fully restored, the team are aware that wins are crucial to regain momentum and strengthen their campaign.

Juve Struggle Against Determined Opposition

Juventus had hoped that the November international break would allow key players to rest and return refreshed, particularly as several squad members were not called up by their national teams. Despite this, they failed to start the match as strongly as expected, allowing Fiorentina to seize the initiative and capitalise on errors. The home side, aware of their opportunity, displayed confidence and resilience, which ensured they earned a share of the points. Juventus’ performance reflected inconsistency and lapses that placed them under sustained pressure throughout the game.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Kalulu on Areas for Improvement

After the match, Kalulu spoke as cited by Tuttomercatoweb, saying, “It was a difficult match, and we conceded too many mistakes. We tried until the end, but it wasn’t enough. We know we need to improve, and we’re confident for the upcoming matches.” His comments underline the team’s recognition that higher levels of focus and precision are required to compete effectively, even against sides lower in the league standings.

The draw serves as a reminder that Juventus cannot rely solely on reputation or expectations, but must deliver consistent performances to achieve their objectives. Kalulu’s reflection emphasises both accountability and optimism, signalling the team’s intention to correct errors and approach forthcoming fixtures with renewed determination.