Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu discussed several topics while appearing as a guest on the club’s newly inaugurated podcast.

The 24-year-old spent four campaigns at Milan where he had his highs and lows before joining the the Bianconeri last summer on loan with an option to buy.

The Frenchman was an instant hit at Continassa, swiftly convincing the management to exercise their option to redeem his contract, which should be a mere formality at the end of the season.

This will definitely be good news for the player, as he managed to find his best levels once more following a complicated campaign at Milanello. Moreover, Kalulu reveals he prefers living in Turin rather than Milan.

“My first time in the city center, I found it very beautiful, almost a French city, which really struck me,” said the versatile defender in the first episode of Small Talk.

“It’s a beautiful city. For me, Turin is more beautiful from an aesthetic point of view than Milan, where there are more things to do instead.”

While Kalulu’s displays have been relatively consistent this season, Juventus have been enduring a forgettable campaign. Nevertheless, the Bianconeri’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League group stage remains one of the club’s happiest memories this season.

Returning to that contest, the Frenchman felt that Pep Guardiola’s side lacked the required hunger and determination.

“In that match, it seemed like Man City lacked desire. But for us, it was a fantastic feat that gave us confidence. The team was strong and united and that’s the most beautiful thing about football, knowing that the players can help one another.”

This season, Kalulu has made 33 appearances in all competitions, scoring a single goal in the process. He is expected to start as a right centre-back against Roma now that Federico Gatti is ruled out through injury.