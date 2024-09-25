Pierre Kalulu was one of the players Thiago Motta specifically wanted to work with at Juventus this season.

As the Bianconeri bolstered their squad with various signings, Motta approved most of the transfers.

While several players were eager to join Juventus, one of the biggest clubs in Europe, convincing Kalulu to make the move proved to be more challenging.

Despite not being a regular starter at AC Milan, Kalulu was initially reluctant to join Juventus, and Motta had to personally call him to persuade him.

Even after that, Kalulu took his time before finally deciding to make the move. Since then, he has become the first-choice right-back for the club.

Although Motta was confident that Kalulu would be a valuable addition to his squad, some questioned whether the defender was good enough for Juventus, especially given his limited playing time at Milan.

Kalulu, however, remains unfazed by others’ opinions and insists he never concerned himself with what people thought about his move to Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Are there people who didn’t believe in it? No, I’m focused on myself, I don’t listen to journalists and comments, I only think about myself. I work hard and I believe in the work in myself, time doesn’t tell lies so the results will come sooner or later”.

Juve FC Says

Kalulu has a fine mentality and he has been a brilliant player for us over the last few games, so it will be a good campaign for him.