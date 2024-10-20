Pierre Kalulu was at the centre of a crucial moment during Juventus’ narrow 1-0 victory over Lazio, where he drew the foul that led to Alessio Romagnoli’s red card. The French defender was racing through on goal when Romagnoli’s last-ditch tackle brought him down, denying a clear scoring opportunity. Although Juventus failed to capitalise on the ensuing free-kick, the incident gave them a man advantage for the rest of the match, a factor that ultimately played a role in their ability to grind out the win.

Reflecting on the incident, Kalulu expressed his confidence that he would have scored had he not been fouled. On his Instagram account, he shared images from the match, accompanied by a caption that read:”We keep fighting! PS: I would have scored if they hadn’t stop me.”

His assertion is not unfounded, as Kalulu’s form this season has been impressive. The young Frenchman has emerged as a key player for Juventus, consistently delivering solid performances and demonstrating his versatility and attacking potential. If allowed to continue his run against Lazio, there was a strong chance he could have found the back of the net, potentially making the game more comfortable for the Bianconeri.

Juventus struggled to unlock Lazio’s defence even with the numerical advantage, eventually relying on an own goal to secure the victory. While the team showed resilience and determination to claim the three points, the lack of clinical finishing and creativity in the final third remains a concern. If Kalulu’s chance had materialised into a goal, it might have opened up the game and provided more opportunities for Juventus to extend their lead.

Going forward, Juventus will need to be more effective in front of goal, especially when facing well-organised defensive sides. As Kalulu pointed out, it’s essential for the team to keep fighting and build on their momentum while striving for more convincing victories in their upcoming matches.