Pierre Kalulu recently shared his thoughts on his move to Juventus this summer, revealing that the decision became straightforward after speaking with Thiago Motta.

The Bianconeri made their bid to sign Kalulu after Motta identified the defender as a crucial addition to his plans at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve has started the season in fine form, but Motta still believes Kalulu will significantly strengthen the team. He even personally spoke to the Frenchman to convince him to make the move to Juve.

Initially, Kalulu had reservations about the transfer and seemed reluctant to move to Turin when Juve first approached him.

Although AC Milan had informed him that he needed to leave, Kalulu was initially prepared to stay and fight for his place in Milan.

But after speaking to Motta, he decided a move to Turin makes sense. Kalulu told the club’s official website:

“I’ve seen how the coach worked with his previous teams, who played well. His importance was fundamental. On the phone, I felt someone who really wanted to have me.”

Juve FC Says

Kalulu is a top player whom we watch at AC Milan, and we hope he does well for our team this season.