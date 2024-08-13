Juventus are on the verge of finalizing the transfer of Milan defender Pierre Kalulu whose arrival could ensue sooner rather than later.

The Bianconeri have identified the Frenchman as their new primary target after failing to land Jean-Clair Todibo who ended up at West Ham.

But while the former Nice defender would have cost the Old Lady circa 40 million euros, Kalul is a significantly cheaper option.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will pay 3.5 million euros as loan fees and will have the option to buy the player for 13.5 million in addition to 3M as bonuses. Hence, the total cost could reach 20 million euros.

The pink newspaper adds that Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has already reached an agreement in principle with Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani as well as the player’s entourage.

Kalulu will reportedly earn a net salary of 2.5 million euros per year.

The Lyon youth product is now waiting for the green light to take the short trip from Milan and Turin and undergo his medical tests before putting his signature on paper.

The source expects it to ensue in the coming days, as Juventus would like to have the Frenchman at Thiago Motta’s disposal before their opening Serie A fixture against Como next Monday.

Kalulu has been a Milan player since the summer of 2020. He gradually established himself as a regular starter and became a protagonist at the back during the 2021/22 Scudetto-winning campaign.

The versatile defender recently lost his starting berth due to bouts with injuries, but will be hoping to return to the right path at the Allianz Stadium.