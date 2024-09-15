New Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu was satisfied with his own performance against Empoli, even though his team left much to be desired.
The Bianconeri registered their second goalless draw in row, returning home with only a single point to show from their Tuscan venture.
Thiago Motta gave several new signings their full debuts, including Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz and Nico Gonzalez.
However, none of them truly inspired, and the same can be said about the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Manuel Locatelli.
Moreover, Kalulu made his first start at Juventus as a right-back. While he didn’t have many forays, he looked solid at the back.
Nevertheless, the Frenchman realizes that the Bianconeri must always aim for victory, while urging his teammates to improve ahead of the Champions League contest against PSV Eindhoven.
“What didn’t go right? Not scoring a goal,” said Kalulu in his post-match interview as published by the club’s official website.
“These things can happen, there were however many positive takeaways, so we continue to work hard.
“When you are Juventus, you must always try to win. Now calmly, with the coach and the staff, we’ll analyze this match in detail.”
The Milan loanee applauds Federico Gatti for his brave display, but feels that he himself wasn’t a slouch either.
“Gatti He did very well, especially with that last intervention. I’m also happy with my performance as a starter.
“Now we think about the Champions League. PSV won’t be an easy opponent.”
The Old Lady will host the Dutch champions on Tuesday’s early kickoff in what will be the Champions League’s curtain raiser.
