New Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu was satisfied with his own performance against Empoli, even though his team left much to be desired.

The Bianconeri registered their second goalless draw in row, returning home with only a single point to show from their Tuscan venture.

Thiago Motta gave several new signings their full debuts, including Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz and Nico Gonzalez.

However, none of them truly inspired, and the same can be said about the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Manuel Locatelli.

Moreover, Kalulu made his first start at Juventus as a right-back. While he didn’t have many forays, he looked solid at the back.

Nevertheless, the Frenchman realizes that the Bianconeri must always aim for victory, while urging his teammates to improve ahead of the Champions League contest against PSV Eindhoven.