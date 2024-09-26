Pierre Kalulu is thriving at Juventus, and working with Thiago Motta has been a smooth experience for the French defender.

Kalulu has become a key player for Juventus following his summer move from AC Milan to the Allianz Stadium.

Motta had been tracking him for some time and was confident that the defender would fit perfectly into his system, which has proven to be the case so far.

As Kalulu settles into life in Turin, he has benefited from having a manager who trusts him and enables him to perform at his best on the pitch.

In a recent interview, Kalulu spoke about his time in Turin and was asked what makes working with Motta such a positive experience.

He said, as quoted by Gianluca di Marzio:

“Thiago Motta manages to give confidence to everyone and freedom in the game. This way, you feel very comfortable. He only asks me to play good football. We do it for ourselves and for the fans; we must make them satisfied with our performances.”

Juve FC Says

Motta is one of the fearless and innovative managers who knows how to get good performances from his players.

The former midfielder has made a fine start on our bench, and we hope the season gets better and we win some trophies.