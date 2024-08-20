Milan defender Pierre Kalulu has finally given his approval for a move to Juventus following weeks of negotiations.

The Bianconeri turned to the 24-year-old after missing out on Jean-Clair Todibo who instead signed for West Ham.

Juve reached an agreement in principle with Milan over a loan with an option to buy for a total sum of 20 million euros.

However, Kalulu had reservations about the formula, as he was hoping for either a permanent move or a loan switch with an obligation to buy.

Nevertheless, the Old Lady stuck by her guns and gave the Frenchman a sort of ultimatum to render his decision. After all, the management cannot afford to waste any more time at this late stage of the summer.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Kalulu has now accepted to join Thiago Motta’s band.

The Lyon youth product will be looking to prove his worth in Turin and convince his new employers to maintain his services on a permanent basis.

The source adds that a crucial meeting will take place today between Juventus and Milan and the player’s representatives as the parties look to define their final agreement.

Juventus will likely pay 3.5 million euros as loan fees while the option to buy the player will be worth 14 million in addition to bonuses. Milan will also retain a 10% sell-on fee.

Kalulu can play either as a centre-back or a right-back, so we can expect Motta to shift him across the backline.