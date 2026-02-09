Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu argues that his team should have been awarded a spot-kick in the first half against Lazio.

The two clubs shared the spoils in an entertaining affair at the Allianz Stadium, with the French defender nodding home as a last-minute equaliser.

Kalulu was arguably the Bianconeri’s best player on the pitch on Sunday, but he looked dejected with the result, as he feels his team should have come away with all three points.

“When we don’t take the three points like tonight, there’s always a sense of bitterness. They took the points they needed,” said the 25-year-old who joined Luciano Spalletti in the post-match press conference (via JuventusNews24).

Pierre Kalulu feels Juventus deserved better against Lazio

Kalulu argues that Juventus played as well as they did in Parma in the previous weekend, when they came away with a 4-1 victory. But this time, they lacked sharpness in front of goal.

“When the win doesn’t come, something is always lacking, but in terms of performances, there’s no difference between Parma and tonight.

“We weren’t effective in the box, but we created a lot. What matters in football is that either you score or you don’t. However, we’ve been consistent compared to the last few matches.”

Pierre Kalulu (Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

The former Milan man has been making leaps and bounds in terms of his attacking contribution. In addition to his goal against Lazio, he had also delivered sublime crosses to the box.

“Everything in life can be trained. You can work on anything and improve at anything. It’s an area where we can do better, but we’ve played matches at a high level.”

Kalulu discusses Juan Cabal penalty incident

Finally, Kalulu felt that Juventus likely deserved a penalty kick for Mario Gila’s challenge on Juan Cabal inside the penalty box.

“I haven’t seen the incident again. I didn’t have the video. From the pitch, since I know my teammate well, he doesn’t go to ground for nothing or to try to steal something.

“I haven’t spoken to him; I’ll watch it again and then I’ll have an opinion.”

This incident occurred just before Teun Koopmeiners’ disallowed goal. However, the VAR did not intervene on this occasion.