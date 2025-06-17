Juventus have completed the permanent signing of Pierre Kalulu following his successful loan spell from AC Milan. The French defender joined the Bianconeri with the promise of regular playing time and did not disappoint during his time at the Allianz Stadium. His performances impressed the coaching staff and supporters alike, prompting the club to act swiftly and secure his services on a full-time basis.

Kalulu had been on the radar of Juventus for some time, and his arrival was considered part of the club’s broader effort to rebuild and strengthen their defensive options. After being entrusted with a significant role in the squad, he quickly proved that he could meet the demands of playing at one of Italy’s top clubs.

Kalulu’s Consistent Performances Earn Permanent Stay

Despite being a loan signing, Kalulu integrated seamlessly into the team and the club’s culture. His work ethic, discipline and understanding of the game stood out, making him a reliable option in defence throughout the campaign. Juventus were reportedly confident in his abilities from the outset, and it became evident well before the end of the season that they intended to make the deal permanent.

His consistency and composure under pressure were especially valuable as the club aimed to secure a return to the Champions League. Kalulu’s ability to perform in key matches added weight to the argument that he deserved to remain part of the squad beyond the initial loan agreement.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Defender Speaks on Permanent Move to Juventus

Reflecting on the decision, Kalulu expressed satisfaction with how events unfolded. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he stated:

“Honestly, I was never afraid that Juventus would not buy me. I always had faith in my work and I’m happy that everything went well. I was on loan, but in reality since last summer I have always felt part of the team and the Juve environment. My situation has changed on a contractual level, but the rest is the same.”

The permanent signing of Kalulu is a clear signal of Juventus’ intent to build a stable and competitive squad. His commitment and performance have already made a positive impression, and the club will hope he continues to develop as a dependable figure in their defensive line.