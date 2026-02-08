Juventus rallied back to salvage a draw against Lazio in what was a highly entertaining Serie A contest at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Juventus starting lineup

With Francisco Conceicao and Lloyd Kelly only fit enough for the bench, Luciano Spalletti had to make some changes to his usual starting lineup. Jonathan David spearheaded the 4-2-3-1 formation, supported by Kenan Yildiz, Weston McKennie, and Andrea Cambiaso, who was moved to the right wing to fill in for his Portuguese teammate.

Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram operated in midfield, while Teun Koopmeiners replaced Kelly in a makeshift backline that also featured Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, and Juan Cabal.

Lazio make Juventus pay for wasted first-half chances

Juventus dominated the action throughout the first half, but Bremer’s header was stopped by Ivan Provedel, while Koopmeiners’ goal was disallowed because Thuram was in an offside position. David also had an inviting opportunity to score, but his header went to the stands.

On the other hand, Lazio were able to stun the Allianz crowds by scoring from their solitary chance of the half with one minute left on the clock. Locatelli was cheaply dispossessed by Daniel Maldini, who then set up Pedro, and the latter’s shot deflected off Bremer, leaving no chance for Michele Di Gregorio.

After the break, the Biancocelesti did it again, with Danilo Cataldi picking up Gustav Isaksen with an astonishing long ball. The Dane beat Cambiaso for pace before riffling his shot to the roof of the goal to give the visitors a healthy two-goal lead.

Weston McKennie & Pierre Kalulu complete Juventus comeback

The Bianconeri managed to pull one back thanks to McKennie, who headed home from close range after receiving a cross from Cambiaso. However, the equaliser kept eluding them, as Yildiz couldn’t find a way past the sensational Provedel, who pulled off a series of magical saves.

Gleison Bremer and Daniel Maldini (Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Luciano Spalletti threw caution to the wind by unleashing an all-attacking lineup in the final minutes, and his risky manoeuvre eventually paid off, as Jeremie Boga’s cross found the unmarked Kalulu, who nodded home the equaliser in the 96th minute.

Boga almost produced another assist, but Lois Openda’s header whistled past the post, so the final scoreline read 2-2.

While this wasn’t the result that Juventus were hoping for, at least they avoided a second defeat in 72 hours.

Juventus 2-2 Lazio

Goals: 47′ Pedro (L), 47′ Isaken (L), 59′ McKennie (J), 96′ Kalulu (J)

Juventus (4-2-3-1) : Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Koopmeiners (76′ Kelly), Cabal (46′ Zeghrova); Locatelli (84′ Miretti), Thuram; Cambiaso (76′ Boga); McKennie (84′ Openda), Yildiz; David.

Lazio (4-3-3): Provedel; Marusic, Gila (77′ Romagnoli), Provstgaard (83′ Patric), Nuno Tavares; Basic (46′ Dele-Bashiru), Cataldi, Taylor; Isaksen (64′ Cancellieri), Maldini, Pedro (64′ Noslin).

Referee: Guida (Torre Annunziata section); Linesmen: Peretti – Bindoni; 4th Official: Marchetti; VAR: Mazzoleni; AVAR : Maresca

Yellow Cards: 33′ Taylor (L), 81′ Romagnoli (L)