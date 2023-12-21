Kalvin Phillips is open to joining Juventus next month as he seeks more playing time, and the Bianconeri are actively working on securing his move.

Struggling for playing time at Manchester City, Phillips is determined to secure a spot in the England squad for Euro 2024. He recognises that regular game time is crucial for his chances of representing his national team in the competition.

Juventus is eyeing Phillips as a replacement for the unavailable Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba, and they are making efforts to sign him.

However, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Phillips has requested assurances from Juventus that he will be a guaranteed starter if he moves to Turin. This presents a challenge for Juventus, as traditionally, players must earn their spots on the team based on performance.

It will be interesting to see how Juventus navigates this demand, balancing the player’s desire for playing time with the team’s commitment to a competitive selection process.

Juve FC Says

Phillips has not been playing since he moved to City, so he is rusty. Asking to get a guaranteed starting spot is not a realistic request and he has to prove that he has what it takes to play for us before he will get a chance to play.

We need to focus on another midfielder who has played often this term, but no club will sell a key player in January.