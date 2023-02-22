Karl-Heinz Rummenigge aims dig at Juventus over Super League

Former Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has aimed a dig at Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid for their continuous support of the European Super League.

The Three clubs continue to push for the idea to succeed in a bid to end the monopoly of UEFA in European football.

Bayern is one of the clubs that refused to support it and Rummenigge has suggested that the clubs supporting it have financial issues, a dig at Juventus and Barcelona.

The German legend said via Football Italia:

“It’s not a coincidence that it was an idea of three clubs with enormous liquidity problems.

“Now the Super League proposal is to include 80 clubs and not 20 but football can’t afford such a radical change. What needs to be changed quickly is the Financial Fair Play, which must be stricter. Clubs are constantly under pressure from fans and media who demand to spend a lot of money, but football is the only industry that causes losses.”

Juve FC Says

Our continuous struggles financially and in European competitions makes it seem we genuinely are supporting the idea for a selfish reason.

As we battle several scandals off the field, now is not a good time for us to take sides against UEFA.

We have too many problems back home and it probably is an excellent idea to renounce our support of the ESL for now.