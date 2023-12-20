Former Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has spoken about the breakdown in his relationship with the former Juventus president, Andrea Agnelli, over the European Super League.

Bayern is one of the many top European clubs that did not find the idea interesting and never joined the effort to break away from UEFA.

Juve was one of the protagonists and remained in the agreement when most clubs had turned away from it.

Although the Bianconeri have now also withdrawn their support, it has cost Andrea Agnelli a life of prominence.

The ex-Juve president was on the UEFA board, and he was also the chairman of the ECA.

Yet he still joined the ESL effort that has now lost popular support from fans and even the teams that supported it initially.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Agnelli had a good relationship, but the German has revealed that he can no longer contact the Italian.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I haven’t been able to speak to Andrea since the Sunday when he disconnected his cell phone. There were rumors, he wasn’t coming to Montreux and he wasn’t answering. I don’t think he had the courage to say what he was doing. I understand that the coronavirus has forced the club to accelerate, someone wanted fresh money, but that presentation was not professional. I don’t understand him and I’m humanly sorry.

“He was ECA president, he was in the UEFA Executive, he was president of a Juve among the five top clubs. He lost everything Even the image. We got along well, but when I told him that football isn’t just economics, he didn’t think like me.”

Juve FC Says

Agnelli lost so much for wanting to join the European Super League and faced other battles at home, which ultimately ended his time as the president of Juventus.