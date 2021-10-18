Kean admits “The important thing is that the ball went in” after Juventus win

Moise Kean has admitted that the important thing is that the ball went into the net after his freak goal against AS Roma.

The striker accidentally diverted a header from Rodrigo Bentancur past Rui Patricio for the only goal of the 1-0 win.

No one knows what the result would have been if that ball never went in after Roma missed a penalty and peppered Juventus’ goal for most of the match.

However, the striker’s goal was enough and he knows it was a fortunate strike, but he doesn’t care and believes the key thing is that it secured all the points for them.

Kean was also attacking the cross from Mattia De Sciglio, but Bentancur got there before him and he insists that the most important thing is that they secured the three points from the game.

Max Allegri has used him in different attacking roles this season and the striker says he is ready to play wherever the coach asks him to play.

“The important thing is that the ball went in, I didn’t really get to think about it very much,” confessed Kean on DAZN following the victory as quoted by Football Italia.

“I was jumping and the intention was to nod it back across to the far post, so it went well.

“The crucial thing was to get the victory and bring the points home and that is what we did.”

“I can play more or less everywhere, so I just have to be ready when the coach asks me to do something.” He added.