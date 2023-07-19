Since the start of the club’s pre-season, Juventus have drawn a line between the main squad and those who are on the edge.

So while Max Allegri has been focused on those he intends to rely upon next season, a group of players has been left on the sidelines, training on their own, in an attempt to accelerate their departures.

The most prominent name in the exiled group is Leonardo Bonucci. The club captain received the news in recent weeks, learning that he’s no longer a part of the technical project.

In additional to the fallen captain, the band features players who returned from underwhelming loan stints and must now find themselves new accomodations. These are Arthur Melo, Denis Zakaria, Luca Pellegrini, Marko Pjaca and Marley Aké.

But in a photo recently posted on social media, Moise Kean appeared at the very center of the exiled group. This left the fans wondering whether this was a mere coincidence or a hint of a departure, explains ilBianconero.

Leonardo #Bonucci ha pubblicato su instagram una foto insieme agli altri esuberi della @juventusfc. L'unico tra questi giocatori che dovrebbe rimanere in rosa è Moise Kean, visto che è utile per le liste come giocatore del vivaio. #Arthur #Aké #Pellegrini #Bonucci #Pjaca #Zakaria pic.twitter.com/W6oI7YOOha — JuveReTweet (@JuveReTweet) July 18, 2023

The Italian is a Juventus youth product who left the club in 2019 before making his return two years later. The striker’s obligation-to-buy clause from Everton was triggered last season.

While this photo certainly sparks curiosity, Kean has long been a pupil of Allegri, so he’s unlikely to be banished from the squad.

The management would surely sell the Italy international in the face of a lucrative offer, but till then, he will probably remain a part of the main squad.