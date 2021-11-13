Kean and Kaio Jorge go on rampage in Juventus friendly

In the absence of 17 first team players, Juventus hosted La Pianese for a friendly encounter at the Continassa training ground on Saturday morning.

With the vast majority of players out on international duty, young strikers Moise Kean and Kaio Jorge were unleashed against the Tuscan minnows.

According to Calciomeracto, the two starlets ran havoc, as the Bianconeri won the match by eleven unanswered goals.

Of course the match was not meant to be competitive, but it proved to be a chance for Max Allegri to put additional minutes in the legs of those who didn’t participate a lot so far this season.

Despite only returning from an injury, Kean marked his comeback with a menacing performance that saw him score four goals.

Nonetheless, Kaio wasn’t far behind, bagging a personal hattrick himself. His compatriot Athur Melo also managed to put his name on the scoresheet with a lone strike.

The rest of the goals were signed by Juventus U23 stars Emanuele Zuelli (who scored twice) and Mattia Compagnon.

Following this friendly match, Allegri has given his squad two days of rest. Training at Continassa will resume on Tuesday as the Bianconeri begin their preparations for next weekend’s clash against Lazio, while the international players gradually return to Turin.