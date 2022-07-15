Kean and Rugani could unlock two potential Juventus transfers

Moise Kean and Daniele Rugani are two players that Juventus could offload in this transfer window.

The Bianconeri is busy strengthening their squad, and they could find replacements for both Italian stars in the transfer market.

Kean returned to the club last summer after Cristiano Ronaldo left the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri had been hopeful he will come with goals, but he couldn’t even score up to 10 times for the club, his future is now in doubt.

Max Allegri kept Rugani at the club last season after he was sent out on loan in the previous campaign.

He only had a handful of games and will struggle to play often in this campaign.

There seems to be a shortage of takers, so Juve is now plotting to use them as sweeteners to land some of their targets,

Tutto Sport reports that they could add Kean to their bid to sign Leandro Paredes.

They also want to buy Marko Arnautovic and they are happy to send Rugani to Bologna as a part of their offer for the Austrian striker.

Kean and Rugani will hardly play for us in this campaign if they remain at the club.

They haven’t been good enough and there is truly no need to keep them around.

However, it is one thing for us to include them in our offer, and another thing for the other party to accept them.