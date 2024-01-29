Moise Kean will be officially an Atletico Madrid player in the next few hours, but Juventus are mustering a plan for the summer.

The Italian was present at the Metropolitana Stadium last night, watching his new teammates beat Valencia 2-0.

The 23-year-old should finalize his transfer to the Spanish capital side on Monday. He will undergo routine medicals before penning a six-month contract.

The two clubs opted for a dry loan formula, leaving the player’s future up in the air.

Nevertheless, Juventus have already laid a plan for the summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri will sell Kean if he doesn’t renew his contract upon his return in the summer.

The former Everton and PSG striker is tied to a contract with the Old Lady valid until 2025.

Therefore, the management doesn’t intend to maintain the services of a player who’d be running on an expiring deal.

Hence, Juventus will opt to sell the Italy international in this case, and perhaps Atletico will have the upper hand in the race for his signature in case the player succeeds during his brief loan spell.

Kean is a Juventus youth product who was sold to Everton following his big breakthrough in 2019.

Two years later, the Italian giants brought him back as a last-minute replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo who suddenly left for Man Utd at the end of August 2021.

This season, Kean has been unlucky in front of goal. He has yet to register a strike after being thwarted by razor-tight VAR calls on several occasions.