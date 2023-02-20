Kean, Bonucci and the most interesting stats registered in Spezia-Juve

On Sunday evening, Juventus completed the job at the Alberto Picco Stadium, securing a 2-0 win over their hosts Spezia. The club’s official website provided us with the most interesting number registered in the aftermath.

The Bianconeri have now collected five clean sheets in their six away trips in Serie A. Astonishingly, this is the same number registered from their previous 37 matches on the road, showcasing the incredible improvement at the back.

Max Allegri’s men have now registered 16 clean sheets in all competitions this season. Amongst the clubs that participate in the Top five European leagues, only Barcelona and Manchester United had recorded more shutouts (18).

Since the turn of the new year, Angel Di Maria has been directly involved in five Serie A goals (two goals and three assists), more than any other Juventus player.

With his fifth goal in the league, Moise Kean has now equaled his Serie A tally from last season. The Italian currently has seven goals to his name in all competitions, making it his second most prolific campaign – he scored 17 goals for Paris Saint-Germain during the 2020/21 season.

Finally, Leonardo Bonucci’s extremely brief cameo saw him equaling Francesco Janich on 425 appearances in the 44th place in the all-time Serie A appearance rankings.