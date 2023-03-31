Kean compares himself to Premier League superstar

Juventus attacker Moise Kean is not worried about his current run of form and believes he can explode later in his future as Mohamed Salah did.

The 23-year-old has been struggling to score many goals for the club since he returned last season and has been criticised for his lack of goals so far.

The Italian is a fine player and everyone knows he has the potential to do more than he is doing right now.

However, the striker has come out to explain that he believes he is making progress.

Kean said via Calciomercato:

“I’m still on time, I’m not someone who looks too far ahead. People like Salah and Mané took a few years to explode. Mané is 31 years old, Salah became Salah at 25 years old. I was lucky enough to play with great champions here in Turin, Paris, and Liverpool and the champions help grow. Cristiano Ronaldo worked to become number one, talent was not enough.”

Juve FC Says

Kean is one of our finest young players. He is simply punching below his weight at the moment and knows he must do better.

The attacker has been on our books for a long time and he is one of our own.

However, if he fails to start scoring plenty of goals, we will be forced to cut him off and sign a striker who can deliver that.