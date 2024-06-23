Juventus striker Moise Kean could reportedly help the club secure the signing of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The Bianconeri have identified the 22-year-old as their primary target to enhance the backline.

The Italian rose to prominence this season under the guidance of Thiago Motta who transformed him from a left-back into a centre-back with a licence to surge forward.

Therefore, the new Juventus coach would love to reunite with his Bologna pupil at the Allianz Stadium.

But according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24,the Bianconeri are still trying to drive the player’s price down while the Emilians remain rigid in their demands.

Nevertheless, Bologna wouldn’t completely object to a player exchange. The Turin-based newspaper also believes that Kean can play a key role in untying the knots.

The Italian striker is heading towards the exit door as Motta considers him surplus to requirements.

The former Everton man could be included as a bargaining chip in the negotiations for Calafiori. The alternative route would be to sell him to another club in order to raise the necessary funds to sign the Bologna defender.

Fiorentina have recently emerged as a possible destination for Kean. But just like Bologna, the Viola would struggle to match the forward’s current salary.

The 24-year-old earns 3 million euros per season as net wages at Juventus. His contract with the Old Lady runs until June 2025.

Kean infamously failed to score a single goal throughout the 2023/24 campaign.