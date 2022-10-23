Kean, Cuadrado and the most interesting stats registered in Juve-Empoli

With a resounding win over Empoli, Juventus now have two Serie A wins on the trot for the first time this season. The club’s official website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts following Friday’s encounter.

For the first time since the win over Parma in December 2020, the Bianconeri have won a league match with a four-goal margin.

This happens to be the third game that the Old Lady wins this season with 3+ goal margin (following 3-0 victories over Sassuolo and Bologna). Interestingly, the club never registered a Serie A win by three goals or more during the previous campaign.

Among the players born in the 21st century, only four have managed to score 17 goals or more in Serie A, and two of them play for Juventus. Of course we’re talking about Dusan Vlahovic (51) and Moise Kean who hit his 17th at the Tuscans’ expense.

Juan Cuadrado delivered two assists for Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot. The Colombian has now directly contributed in 100 Serie A goals, scoring 42 himself and assisting his teammates on 58 occasions.

For his part, Rabiot has registered back-to-back braces on his two most recent appearances at the Allianz Stadium. This is the first time he scores double braces since 2015.

Finally, the Bianconeri have earned their sixth clean sheet of the season, and are now leading the Serie A charts in this regard.