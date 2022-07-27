Kean discusses his two-goal performance against Barcelona and Di Maria’s impact

Moise Kean is having a fine pre-season as he battles to be given another chance in the Juventus shirt.

The striker returned to the club from Everton on a two-year loan deal last season.

Fans were delighted about his return because he is one of their own and had done very well on loan at PSG in the previous campaign.

However, his first season back was poor, as he failed to score enough goals for the club, and he was even linked with a move away in this transfer window.

He remains at the Allianz Stadium and will be keen to show what he can do in this pre-season.

After scoring twice against Barcelona in Juve’s recent match, the attacker insisted that he is committed to giving his best and will play wherever the manager asks him to play.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “It was not easy tonight, it was very hot and we paid a little for the intense work of these days. well, I try to give my best wherever the Coach asks me to play, as a winger or as a striker.”

He also spoke about Angel di Maria, adding: “He has another step, he will be able to give us a lot this year.”

Juve FC Says

Kean’s form in pre-season is impressive, and it shows that he means business in this campaign.

The striker knows he has to prove he can become the second choice at the club and has been doing that.

He would hope Juve abandons its pursuit of Alvaro Morata and gives him the chance to become the vice-Dusan Vlahovic.