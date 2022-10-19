Kean drops a message on social media as he continues to struggle

Moise Kean’s return to Juventus has not been as successful as everyone had expected it to be.

The striker was groomed at the club before he left for Everton in 2019.

He did well on loan at PSG in the 2020/2021 season and that convinced Juventus to bring him back to the club last term.

His return was supposed to help, but that hasn’t been the case as he struggles to justify why the Bianconeri should make his move permanent.

He is still 22, but having been around the world of football for a long time, it is hard not to expect so much more from him.

In response to some of the criticisms he has got recently, Kean took to his Instagram page to make a post.

He captioned it:

“Being a few steps behind does not necessarily mean failing. Sometimes God is preparing you for a great lunch.

“God is not asking you to understand this. He is asking you to trust that He has already done so”

Juve FC Says

Kean has to do better and he might never get to play for a big club again if he doesn’t start scoring goals soon enough.

As one of the attackers in the group, he risks being sent back to England if the others keep scoring and he does not.