Juventus striker Moise Kean is reportedly edging ever closer to sealing a transfer to Atletico Madrid, but the white smoke has yet to emerge.

The 23-year-old has become surplus to requirements in Turin with Kenan Yildiz becoming the new toast of the town.

With the Turkish teenager cementing himself as a bona fide contender for a regular starting spot, Max Allegri now how five strikers at this disposal vying for two attackings slots.

So with Dusan Vlahovic consolidating his role as the club’s main marksman, Arkadiusz Milik proving to be a reliable backup, and Yildiz threatening Federico Chiesa’s position, there’s little room left for Kean.

But luckily for the Italian, he still has many suitors on the market. While some Serie A clubs were hoping to keep him in the peninsula, the striker appears to favor the foreign track, with Atletico emerging as the main candidate in the race.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Colchoneros must first sell one of their current attackers to make room for Kean’s arrival.

All signs point towards Argentine forward Angel Correa who has suitors in the Saudi Pro League. The alternative would be Memphis Depay who hasn’t been able to lock himself a starting berth at Diego Simeone’s court.

But in the meantime, the likes of Monza, Fiorentina and Rennes haven’t give up just yet, as they’re reportedly still working on luring the Italy international.

Kean made 12 Serie A appearances this term, but couldn’t register a single league goal despite coming extremely close on several occasions, only to be denied by razor-tight VAR calls.