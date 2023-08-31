In recent weeks, there was speculation regarding Moise Kean’s potential departure from Juventus, and it was suggested that the club might be considering a move for Alvaro Morata as a replacement if Kean were to leave.

However, no significant developments have occurred concerning these links, and it appears increasingly unlikely that the Italian star will leave the club at this point.

Max Allegri’s strategic choice to include Federico Chiesa as one of the two starting strikers in his system poses a challenge for Juventus in terms of accommodating both Kean and Arkadiusz Milik. Consequently, a departure for Kean could make logical sense.

Yet, as reported by Calciomercato, it seems that Kean is unlikely to depart from Juventus during this summer transfer window, especially with the closing of the window looming. Unless a substantial change occurs, Juventus anticipates Kean staying at the club, having decided against the option of loaning him out.

Juve FC Says

Keeping Kean for the sake of depth is good, but the attacker has to accept that he would not get the game time he needs for most of this season.

Juve expects him to play well when he gets the chance, but the main question remains: how many matches will he play?

However, he could get the game time he wants if he works hard enough in training and the other strikers in the squad struggle.