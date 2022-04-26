Kean focused on Juventus despite uncertainty about his future

Moise Kean refuses to be drawn to questions about his future at Juventus as he struggles to stay relevant.

The Azzurri striker joined the Bianconeri on an initial two-year loan deal from Everton in the summer, and fans expected so much from him.

He was in fine form while on loan at PSG from the English club last season, and Juve expected him to continue that well at the Allianz Stadium in this campaign.

However, the striker has been inconsistent, and he has scored only a few goals since he moved to the club.

With reports claiming Juve is interested in a new striker like Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca. It means they might have to offload him.

However, after scoring for them in their 2-1 win against Sassuolo last night, the 22-year-old insisted he is only focused on helping the team for now.

He said via Tutto Sport: “I make myself ready when the coach asks me. I try to give 100% for the shirt and for the team.”

Juve FC Says

Kean has the quality to thrive at Juventus and his goal against the Black and Greens last night proves that.

If he gets enough playing chances, he might be a better option to Raspadori and Scamacca, and they are all around the same age bracket.