Moise Kean is aiming to regain fitness in time for Juventus’ upcoming match against Atalanta this weekend, having been unavailable for their recent fixture against Lecce.

The forward has played a backup role to Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa since the beginning of the season but typically receives playing time in the second half of matches. Unfortunately, he was sidelined for the previous game due to an injury, and the club has been actively working on his recovery.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, both Moise Kean and Dusan Vlahovic participated in separate training sessions from the rest of the group during their last practice. Despite this, Kean remains optimistic about his chances of being included in the squad for the upcoming match against Atalanta, recognising the challenging nature of the fixture, much like their encounter against Sassuolo.

Juve FC Says

Kean may not be a regular starter for us, but the striker is one of our regular options off the bench, so we will need him to stay fit to remain in the squad.

The attacker also knows he needs to be fit to prove his worth if he wants to get a chance to start a game this term.

Atalanta will hand us a tough test, but we expect our boys to do well in the match and avoid a repeat of the defeat we suffered at Sassuolo.