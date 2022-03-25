Kean is desperate to convince Allegri to give him a chance

Moise Kean has failed to impress at Juventus since his return to the club in the summer, and he now has a few months to convince the Bianconeri he can deliver.

The Everton loanee sealed a return to the Allianz Stadium at the start of this season as Max Allegri looked for more firepower following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unsuited to the Premier League, Kean was in top goal-scoring form while on loan at PSG last season, and this contributed to why Juve brought him back to the club.

He is yet to show he has what it takes to cut it back in the Italian top flight, but Tutto Sport says he is not giving up and now wants to use the next few months to prove he can deliver, and the club probably doesn’t need to replace Paulo Dybala with a new man.

Juve FC Says

We expected so much from Kean when he first moved back to the Allianz Stadium at the start of this season. We also knew he would need some time to readjust to his new environment.

But it has taken too many months for him to keep struggling, and his performance between now and the end of this campaign will prove pivotal in what happens to his future in the summer.