Kean is open to Juventus return but they must secure Champions League football

Moise Kean has left the door open to a return to Juventus in the summer as they search for another striker.

The Bianconeri sold him to Everton in 2019 and he is currently on loan at PSG.

He didn’t do well in England in the 2019/2020 season, but he is currently thriving at the Parc des Princes.

The Frenchmen want to keep him beyond this season, but because they didn’t secure an agreement to that effect before he joined them on loan, anyone can sign him.

Everton has been making progress without him and would sell him for the right price.

Juve will want to be the team he joins ahead of next season and Tutto Sport via Calciomercato says Kean would like to return to Turin, but there is a condition.

The report claims that the striker wants to play at the highest level and the only reason he would join Juve is if they qualify for the Champions League.

The Bianconeri are currently outside the top four and will need some help from other teams before securing a top-four finish.

If they cannot get Champions League football, they could even lose some of their current stars.