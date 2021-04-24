Kean: “Juventus will always remain in my heart”

During the second part of the 2018/19 season, Moise Kean was the toast of the town in Turin.

The youngster who was only 19 at the time, put on a remarkable goal-scoring streak, booking a place within Max Allegri’s starting lineup despite the high-level competition.

Nonetheless, once the manager left Juventus in the summer of 2019, the Italian international had no place in Maurizio Sarri’s plans, and was therefore sold to Everton.

After one underwhelming season in England, the Toffees sent the striker on a dry loan for Paris Saint Germain.

Whilst Kean is enjoying a solid campaign in France, his future remains anything but certain.

The 21-year-old should eventually return the Merseyside, but the French champions will surely try to maintain him on permanent basis.

Moreover, the Bianconeri could try to lure him back, and the player is still apparently fond of his old club.

“I was welcomed in Paris with open arms and I really didn’t expect it,” Kean told La Gazzetta dello Sport as translated by Football Italia.

“The people here are much warmer, there’s joy in the way we play and a sense of fun within the team. I can learn so much here from Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

“After the Bayern Munich game, I realized just how much we’ve developed, both on the field and in the locker room. Everything is possible and we haven’t reached our goal yet.”

The Italian spoke about some of his earlier memories at Juventus.

“Corrado Grabbi was like a father to me. He was the coach who took me off the street and made me realize what football and life are all about. I am grateful to him every single day and he still calls to give me advice.

“I had a lot of important coaches at Juve, including Fabio Grosso at the youth team and Allegri, who put his faith in me despite the fact I was a bit of a hot-head at the time… He let me play, he believed in me. I will always be grateful.

“I really liked Allegri. He had this way of joking with you, and you’d laugh, but then later think about it and realise he was trying to tell you something important. He helped me so much.

“I will be honest, I was a bit disappointed to leave Juve. I grew up there, I don’t know where I’d be now without that club. Then I realised this is the life of a football player and had to accept it. Juve will always remain in my heart.”

So is a return to Turin possible as this point?

“I don’t know. I’m going to enjoy the Champions League semi-final and then we’ll see. Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow.

“I am growing up and spending more time with people older than me, who have families and are settled down, so I need to act more like them. I left home at 13 to live in the Juve academy. It was my saddest day, leaving behind my mother, my brother and my friends, but I knew that I was going there for a reason, to change my life. I had to do it and I did it.”

When asked about the toughest defender he played against, the young man had a clear answer in mind.

“Without doubt Virgil van Dijk. After him, Giorgio Chiellini, although fortunately I only ever went up against him in training. I’ve still got the scar…”