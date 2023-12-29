Juventus striker Moise Kean considers his coach Max Allegri a father figure from a sporting perspective.

The two men’s stints in Turin have almost intertwined. They both left the club in 2019 and returned for second spells in 2021.

It was the Tuscan tactician who gave the attacker his senior debut and then a permanent promotion to the first team.

Therefore, Kean explains that he and Allegri still share a strong bond, even if they occasionally argue when the tensions are flaring.

“We have an excellent relationship. Allegri will always let me know when I’m doing stupid things and when I’m doing well,” said the 23-year-old in his appearance on DAZN via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I consider him a father figure for me from a sporting sense. We still argue at times, but in the end, we love each other, even if we don’t say it.”

Kean also discussed the time when he and Nicolo Zaniolo were sent packing for arriving late to a meeting during their time with Italy U21.

“I was with Zaniolo and we were playing video games. We arrived at the meeting at 11.05, the appointment was for 11.

“So I told coach Di Biaggio ‘Sorry mister, we are late’. I apologized to the team while Nicolò stood and laughed. I looked at him and said ‘What the… are you laughing at?'”

The Juventus striker also discussed his music career which sees him link up with Weston McKennie and Milan star Rafael Leao, while also discussing his rapport with some of his teammates.

“I like making music, it calms me down. McKennie and Rafa Leao are often at my house, we write and sing,

“We have a song together that has yet to be released. We’re working on it.

“I met Miretti once when I was in detention and so they sent me to play with the class of 2003. I immediately thought he was good.

“Everyone was talking about Fagioli. He was very strong, He had always proven it and will do so again.

“But the one who knows me best of all is Hans Nicolussi Caviglia. He explains the exercises to me and stops me when I’m about to do or say something stupid.

“Hans likes to listen to the worst music in the locker room but he has an intellectual mind. Sometimes, he even listens to Mozart.”