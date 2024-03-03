Juventus striker Moise Kean discussed his botched transfer to Atletico Madrid, admitting it wasn’t easy for him from a psychological standpoint.
The 24-year-old landed in the Spanish capital to complete a January switch, but his injury prevented him from passing his medical, thus resulting in the transfer’s collapse.
The Italian opened up on the situation in a video posted on his personal YouTube channel, explaining how he felt after failing to complete the deal.
“It was very hard. For a moment I felt disappointed,” said the Juventus striker.
“I was with my mother and my family and I felt like I had let them down. But then my mother made me understand that life didn’t stop there. I have to move forward, I’m a grown man and I have to take my responsibilities and work hard.”
“In the past, I didn’t know what working hard meant. I always felt that I have talent, so why should I work hard?
“But then I realized that people improve by working and I want to be at the top, that’s why I started training so hard.”
Kean has yet to feature for Juventus since making his return from Madrid. He’ll be hoping to get back on the pitch in the coming weeks.
