Kean praises the Juventus squad for supporting him in tough times

Moise Kean returned to goal-scoring form as Juventus beat Empoli 4-0 last night and he is delighted to be back among the goals.

The Bianconeri needed a win in that game after a turbulent few weeks to help them build on their 1-0 victory in the Derby della Mole.

Kean has been a key part of the team, but goals have been missing in his game.

He is racing against time to perform well so that Juventus can confirm him as one of their players by making his loan move from Everton permanent.

Last night, he reminded us all what a terrific player he is with a goal and an excellent all-around performance.

After the fixture, he told the press that his teammates have been very supportive through his trying times.

He said via Football Italia:

“It was not an easy start for me, as I struggled, but my teammates helped me so much. I always tried to work hard, despite what people said outside and inside, the important thing is to prove yourself on the pitch.

“I recognise the group does a lot. The squad stayed close to me during a difficult period and I hope to continue helping them now.”

Juve FC Says

Kean is still just 22. We often forget that because he has been around for a long time and has played at Everton and PSG.

However, he needs time and patience to reach his full potential at the club, which Max Allegri understands.

This is why the gaffer keeps trusting him and is in no rush to ditch the Italy international.