Kean returns but Milik will keep his place in the Juventus team against Lecce

Juventus striker Moise Kean is available for their match against Lecce, but the Azzurri star is likely to start the game from the bench.

The former Everton striker missed most of the last four games because of a muscular problem as Juve laboured for points and wins.

He is now fit enough for the fixture against Lecce, according to a report via Football Italia, but he is likely to start off the bench.

The report Arkadiusz Milik is set to begin the game as the Bianconeri striker following his goalscoring exploits in his last match.

Max Allegri trusts the Pole to do well and will start him in the fixture, hoping he can score more goals and help the team win.

Juve FC Says

It is good news that we have recovered Kean for this game because we need to have the fittest squad we can get for the remaining games of the campaign.

Even though the attacker might not start, he could come off the bench to help us secure victory, so we need him to be ready to score while sitting on the bench.

Every player in black and white for this fixture must be ready to give their very best because our top-four place is at stake.