Kean, Rugani and the most interesting stats leading to Empoli vs Juventus

Ahead of Monday night’s encounter at the Carlo Castellani Stadium, the official Juventus website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts leading to the away fixture against Empoli.

As one would expect, the Bianconeri enjoy a major historic advantage over the Tuscans, winning 16 of the last 19 Serie A meetings. On the other hand, two matches ended in draws, while Empoli escaped with a solitary win in September 2021.

Juventus have found the back of the net from corner kicks on 11 occasions this season, and they’re only behind Napoli (17) in this regard. The club has scored 39% of its goals from set pieces in the league (21/54).

Daniele Rugani and Leandro Paredes will return to the ground where managed to make names for themselves. The defender played all 38 matches for Empoli during 2014/15, never missing a minute in Serie A, without sustaining a single yellow card.

The Azzurri happen to be Moise Kean’s favorite target. The Juventus striker bagged goals against the Tuscans in each of his three outings against them.

Finally, Max Allegri boasts an impressive record in away fixtures against Empoli, winning 10 matches and drawing one. Moreover, Juventus won all five away games against the Tuscan side with the 55-year-old on the bench.