Kean set to retain his place on the Juventus team against Benfica

Moise Kean has been in fine form recently and built on his good performance by scoring against Empoli.

The striker has been below-par for much of his time at Juve since he returned to the club last season.

Max Allegri’s men have not been as good as they would have wanted and the individual performance of their players is partly to blame for that.

Some are getting better, Kean is in that category and now he could break the partnership between Arkadiusz Milik and Dusan Vlahovic.

The Italian striker has done well in his last two matches and a report on Calciomercato reveals he will start the game against Benfica.

Vlahovic did not do well against the Blues and the Serbian could be dropped for Milik, but Kean would be a starter.

Juve FC Says

Kean has not done so well since he moved back to Juve and time is running out on him to prove he is worth keeping.

However, his return to form in these last few games will get him more playing minutes as long as he delivers every time he is on the pitch in black and white.

But Milik and Vlahovic will also improve their performance to avoid spending a long time on the bench.