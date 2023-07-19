Juventus striker Moise Kean has encountered a setback with an injury just as the club prepares to embark on their tour of the United States of America.

Despite the setback, Kean remains an essential part of the squad, as Juventus has decided not to put him up for sale this summer. It is evident that he will play a crucial role in the team’s plans for the upcoming campaign, making it important for him to be involved in their preparations.

Unfortunately, a report from Tuttomercatoweb indicates that Kean is currently dealing with a flexor problem, and his condition is being closely monitored on a day-to-day basis. There is no specific timeframe for his return to full fitness, but the medical staff is taking every precaution to ensure he reaches 100% fitness before returning to action.

As for his participation in the USA tour, there are no indications that Kean will be excluded from the travelling squad. Despite the possibility of not training with the rest of the team in the initial days, Kean is set to travel to the United States with the Juventus squad.

Juve FC Says

Kean will want to prove his worth in the next campaign after his underwhelming time last season. If he partakes in pre-season, it will help him to find his rhythm and work well with his teammates.

Hopefully, the injury is not serious and he will be back in training sooner than we all expect.