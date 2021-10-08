Kean sustains a knock and could miss Italy’s match against Belgium

Moise Kean is set to compound Juventus’ injury problems as he appears to have picked up a knock while in action for Italy.

The Bianconeri striker is reportedly set to miss Italy’s third-place match for the Nations League against Belgium on Sunday.

La Gazzetta dello Sport and Il Corriere dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia claims the striker picked up a knock in the match against Spain and he didn’t train with his teammates yesterday.

He is now set to miss Italy’s next match and perhaps return to Juventus earlier than expected.

The report claims that he was seen wearing a neck brace and he is the only player of the Azzurri who didn’t train after their loss to Spain.

He is now expected to be replaced in the Italy lineup by Sassuolo striker Giacomo Raspadori when Italy faces Belgium in Turin on Sunday.

If his injury is serious, it would become yet another blow to Juve who have already lost Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala to different injuries.

However, Dybala has rejoined his teammates in training and could be ready for action when Juventus faces AS Roma after the international break.

Kean is yet to establish himself in the Juve team and an injury setback will push him further away from regular first-team football.