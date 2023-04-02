Kean top, Barrenechea flop: Italian media hand ratings for Juve-Verona

On their return from the international break, Juventus avoided a slip by earning a 1-0 victory over Hellas Verona, albeit from a rather uninspiring display.

Max Allegri’s starting formation was missing several key players, but Moise Kean pounced on a clever assist from Manuel Locatelli to score the solitary goal of the evening.

Therefore, the Italian duo earned the highest grades in the player ratings of some of the most renowned Italian news outlets.

Moreover, Wojciech Szczesny also received favorable marks after pulling off an impressive save to deny a dangerous shot from Filippo Terracciano.

On the contrary, Enzo Barrenechea was unanimously picked as the ultimate flop. The young Argentine had a torrid first half before getting hauled off at the break. The 21-year-old seemed nervous and was wasteful in his passing.

So let’s take a look at the grades as published by ilBianconero:

Tuttosport

Szczesny 6.5

Gatti 6

Bremer 6

Danilo 6.5

Cuadrado 6 (Kostic 6.5)

Barrenechea 5 (Miretti 6)

Locatelli 6.5

Fagioli 6

De Sciglio 5.5

Milik 5.5 (Di Maria 6)

Kean 7 (Vlahovic 6)

Allegri 6,5

Corriere dello Sport

Szczesny 7

Gatti 6,5

Bremer 6

Danilo 6

Cuadrado 6 (Kostic 6)

Barrenechea 5 (Miretti 6)

Locatelli 7

Fagioli 6,5

De Sciglio 5,5

Milik 6 (Di Maria 6)

Kean 7 (Vlahovic 5,5)

Allegri 6,5

Gazzetta dello Sport

Szczesny 6.5

Gatti 6,5

Bremer 6

Danilo 6

Cuadrado 5 (Kostic 5)

Barrenechea 5 (Miretti 5)

Locatelli 6.5

Fagioli 6

De Sciglio 5,5

Milik 6 (Di Maria 5)

Kean 6.5 ( Vlahovic 5)

Allegri 6

Calciomercato.com

Szczesny 7

Gatti 6,5

Bremer 6

Danilo 6

Cuadrado 6 (Kostic 6)

Barrenechea 5 (Miretti 6)

Locatelli 7

Fagioli 6,5

De Sciglio 5,5

Milik 6 (Di Maria 6)

Kean 7 (Vlahovic 5,5)

Allegri 6,5

ilBiancoNero.com

Szczesny 7

Gatti 6,5

Bremer 6.5

Danilo 6

Cuadrado 6 (Kostic 6)

Barrenechea 5 (Miretti 6.5)

Locatelli 7

Fagioli 6,5

De Sciglio 6

Milik 5.5 (Di Maria 6.5)

Kean 7 (Vlahovic 6)

Allegri 6