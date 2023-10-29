This weekend, Juventus kept their winning streak intact thanks to Andrea Cambiaso who came off the bench to deliver a last-minute winner against Hellas Verona.

The Bianconeri dominated the action at the Allianz Stadium. For his part, Moise Kean scored two goals that were harshly disallowed by VAR.

The first was a fabulous solo effort, but the semi-automated offside technology deemed him to be in an offside position, albeit by a few centimeters. On the second occasion, the video assistant picked up a doubtful foul on Marco Faraoni in the buildup.

In any case, the main Italian newspapers handed the former Everton striker relatively high notes – mostly 7/10 – for his efforts.

Fellow Juventus teammates Manuel Locatelli, Wojciech Szczesny, Arkadiusz Milik, and of course, Cambiaso, also picked up solid grades.

On the other hand, Dusan Vlahovic and Timothy Weah landed on the opposite end of the spectrum, receiving ratings between 5 and 5.5/10.

So here are all the grades as published by ilBianconero.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT – Szczesny (6.5), Gatti (6), Bremer (6.5), Rugani (6), Weah (5.5), Mckennie (6), Locatelli (7), Rabiot (6.5 ), Kostic (6.5), Kean (6.5), Vlahovic (5), Milik (7), Cambiaso (7), Chiesa (6.5), Miretti (6.5), Allegri (7).

Tuttosport – Szczesny (6.5), Gatti (6), Bremer (6), Rugani (6), Weah (6), Mckennie (6.5), Locatelli (6.5), Rabiot (6), Kostic ( 6), Kean (7.5), Vlahovic (5), Milik (7), Cambiaso (7), Chiesa (6), Miretti (6), Allegri (6.5).