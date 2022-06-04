Keep or Sell: Juventus Forwards edition (Opinion)

In the fourth and final instalment of the series, we’ll analyze the situation of each of the Bianconeri’s current forwads, which have admittedly become few following the departures of Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi.

Of course the whole tactical scheme is being built around Dusan Vlahovic, while Federico Chiesa will have a major role to play once he returns from his unfortunate ACL injury. But about the rest of the frontline?

Of course reinforcement will arrive between now and the end of August. But which players should end up making way for the newcomers?

Alvaro Morata

We all know the story by now. Juventus have already paid Atletico Madrid 20 millions to have Alvaro Morata on loan for two campaigns, but the Spanish club wants another 35 millions for a permanent switch.

Of course, the Italians don’t plan on splashing such a sum on a decent but unspectacular striker. So unless the Rojiblancos grant us a discount, we should simply find Vlahovic another sidekick.

Verdict: Stays only on a discount

Moise Kean

Unfortunately for the young striker, he has thus far failed to recapture the magic of his initial spell in Turin. The problem for Juventus is that they have an obligation to buy him at the end of the next campaign, unless they find some compromise with Everton and perhaps some new suitor who would be willing to bet on his talent.

But even we fail to do so, keeping Kean for another season could be a blessing in disguise, because let’s remember that we’re talking about a bomber who does well within a winning team, so perhaps his fortunes will turn to the better along with the Old Lady’s.

Nevertheless, parting ways with the Italian could be essential to make room for a new addition

Verdict: Sell if possible.

Marley Aké

At the age of 21, the former Marseille man is no longer a mere child. Yet, his first tier experience remains minimal.

At the moment, Juventus need established players who can make the difference and take the club back to the top of the hierarchy, and despite the Frenchman’s unquestioned talent, he has little to add to such a complex quest.

Verdict: Sell