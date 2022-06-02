Keep or Sell: Juventus midfielders edition (Opinion)

In the third instalment of the series, we’ll discuss the Bianconeri’s ultimate Achilles Heel: The midfield.

After acting as a cornerstone of the club’s revival under Antonio Conte’s tutelage, this department slowly but surely regressed into the main weak point of the whole squad.

While the management will be looking to enhance the quality in the middle of the park by adding some new (or perhaps old) names, chopping the deadwood remains a necessity.

So let’s try to figure out which of the current crop should be kept and which must be axed.

Manuel Locatelli

Perhaps he didn’t take the world by storm during his inaugural campaign in Turin, but Manuel Locatelli proved to be the most reliable member of a disappointing bunch.

Provided with better company, the former Sassuolo man can thrive in his second season at Juventus.

Verdict: Stays

Aaron Ramsey

On the back of a disappointing short spell at Rangers, Aaron Ramsey will return to Turin with his tail between his legs.

At this point, finding a buyer for the physically-struggling Welshman would be an uphill battle, so let’s hope that he’d be willing to rescind his contract and bring a merciful end for this miserable stint.

Verdict: Sell or release

Weston McKennie

The Texan might not be the most technical midfielder in the game, but when his focus is shifted towards the pitch, he’s able to produce decent displays.

The former Schalke man is far from being the highest earner at the club, hence, he has all the making of a reliable squad player.

However, the USMNT star has a market, and if the management fails to offload others, he could turn out to be the sacrificial lamb that allows the club to finance the market and make room for new players.

Verdict: Stays, unless a tempting offer arrives

Adrien Rabiot

After failing to score throughout the campaign, Allegri’s hopes of turning the Frenchman into a goal-threat were completely shattered, and his energetic performances aren’t enough to justify his hefty wages.

With one year left on his contract. Juventus would do well by accepting offers in the region of 15 million euros and subsequently bring an early end to this underwhelming spell

Verdict: Sell

Denis Zakaria

Well, the man has just got here, and with a full pre-season under his belt, we should be able to see the best version of the Swiss starting next term.

Verdict: Stays

Arthur Melo

While some would swear that Arthur is simply misunderstood, Juventus need to break ties with the Brazilian as soon as possible.

The former Barcelona man proved to be incompatible for Max Allegri’s tactical scheme (whatever that is) and every season he spends in Turin sees his value plummet further.

Verdict: Sell, exchange…

Fabio Miretti

Perhaps we need an entire piece dedicated to the young midfielders, but we simply had to add Fabio Miretti to the fold since he was a part of the senior team this season.

Perhaps a loan spell would help him gain some experience, but seriously, how often do we see Allegri growing fond of a young player?

Since the manager found a youngster that he genuinely likes, getting rid of him (even on a temporary basis) might be an unwise decision.

Verdict: Stays