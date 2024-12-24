The future of Nicolo Fagioli has become a true dilemma for Juventus. So how does the management plan to proceed on this particular thorny front?

The 23-year-old started his career at Juve’s academy from a tender age and is deemed to be one of the finest products to emerge out of the club’s youth system in recent years. The midfielder is therefore a fan favorite at the Allianz Stadium, and not even a lengthy betting ban could hamper his rapport with the club and its supporters.

But after an encouraging return to action in May followed by a surprising call-up for Euro 2024, Fagioli has lost momentum in recent months. He now finds himself at the very bottom of Thiago Motta’s pecking order, and is hardly getting any playing time at the moment.

Therefore, several sources in Italian football are expecting the Italy international to be sacrificed as early as January, especially with the Bianconeri looking to raise funds to sign a new defender and potentially a new striker.

Nevertheless, IlBianconero is taking a different stance, citing Cristiano Giuntoli’s recent statements. The Juventus Football Director said that the club is looking to keep the midfield department intact, and the source believes his words were genuine.

Hence, the Bianconeri don’t intend to deprive themselves of the young man’s services, despite the rough patch he’s enduring.

While this could certainly change if a lucrative offer were to arrive at Continassa, Fagioli is still expected to play his football at the Allianz Stadium by February, while the rest of the campaign could determine his fate next summer.